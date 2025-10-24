NAHARLAGUN, 23 Oct: Twenty-seven officials from various departments participated in a training of trainers (ToT) workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, held at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Thursday.

The programme was organized at the request of the Women and Child Development Department, as part of its initiative to strengthen the capacity of the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) members in addressing workplace sexual harassment issues effectively.

CDPO Bahi Koyu briefed the participants on the objectives of the workshop, while ATI Director (Training) Pate Marik emphasized the need to foster safe and inclusive workplaces through awareness and proper implementation of the Act.

The technical session was conducted by advocate Mating Yaram, who provided insights into the provisions, procedures, and practical challenges of the POSH Act.