TAWANG, 23 Oct: More than 60 farmers benefitted from an awareness programme under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) organized by the Tawang Agriculture Department at Nahmed village in Kydphel circle on Thursday.

Besides the farmers, PRI members, GBs and members of SHGs participated in the programme.

Addressing the participants, District Agriculture Officer Pema Dechhen elaborated the importance and benefits of adopting natural farming, while entomologist KB Kayastha explained various natural farming cultivation practices aimed at reducing dependency on externally purchased inputs.

Tawang KVK plant protection scientist Lakshmipriya Borah conducted a practical demonstration on seed treatment techniques, while agronomy expert CK Singh spoke on preparation of nutrient formulations to enhance soil fertility and promote microbial activity in the soil.

District Kisan Morcha president Tsering Dondupadvised the farmers to adopt natural farming practices to increase crop productivity while conserving the environment.

GBs from Bomdir and Wodkher villages shared their experiences and views on the benefits of natural farming. (DIPRO)