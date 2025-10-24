[ Prem Chetry ]

THEMBANG, 23 Oct: The International Snow Leopard Day was celebrated for the first time by the Thembang Bapu Community Conserved Area Management Committee (TBCCAMC), in collaboration with the Bomdila Forest Division, at Thembang village in West Kameng district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, West Kameng ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok commended

the initiative as exceptional. He urged villagers, authorities, and all stakeholders to protect the fragile ecosystem, emphasizing that every effort must ensure the safety of nature, which serves as a haven for the coexistence of all living beings, including humans.

Commending the efforts of the TBCCAMC, Bomdila DFO Obang Tayeng stressed the importance of nurturing nature’s bounty. “We are blessed with innumerable majestic species, both flora and fauna. The sighting of a snow leopard in the higher elevations of Thembang in 2017 was rare and gives us an opportunity to take care of such a magnificent creature,” he said.

Tayeng implored the community to continue conserving and protecting the elusive snow leopard.

Earlier, TBCCAMC secretary Jam Tsering highlighted the significance of the celebration.

“Thembang’s first-ever International Snow Leopard Day celebration not only honours a majestic and endangered creature but also showcases the strength of community-led conservation. When tradition, awareness, and action unite, the snow-capped mountains of our state can continue to echo with the silent grace of the snow leopard for generations to come,” he said.

The event also featured discussions on pressing issues such as human-animal conflicts, particularly between the Brokpa nomads and snow leopards, and the impact of changing grazing patterns and developmental activities on the species’ habitat. Participants deliberated strategies, action plans, and waste management measures to promote sustainable coexistence between the local communities and their fragile mountain ecosystem.

Adding to the celebration, the Agriculture Department and the KVK distributed seeds to encourage eco-friendly farming practices.

Villagers and students presented traditional dances, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Thembang.

Attendees also visited the historic Thembang fortified village and the community-managed waste management site – a shining example of local residents, with support from WWF-India and partner NGOs, working together to preserve their environment.

The celebration saw enthusiastic participation of WWF-India members, students, teachers, neighbouring villagers, and self-help groups, making it a memorable step forward in Arunachal’s ongoing commitment to conservation and coexistence.