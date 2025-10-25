ZIRO, 24 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya visited the children’s park atKasa resort here in Lower Subansiri district, where a child had sustained injuries due to alleged negligence and infrastructure lapses at the park.

She also interacted with the resort owners and district officers concerned to gather firsthand information about the incident.

Earlier, a meeting was held at the district secretariat here to discuss the incident and to identify measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chairing the meeting, Anya emphasized the need for preventive action to avert such incidents in the future. She directed the park authorities to install warning and safety boards at children’s parks and tourist locations, along with emergency contact numbers,including ambulance and police helpline, and to make first-aid boxes available at all such recreational sites.

Ziro Assistant Commissioner Radhe Tatung briefed about the incident that had occurred on 2 October. He informed that as soon as the matter came to the notice of the district administration, an immediate order was issued to close the park for all tourist activities until further notice.

Tatung said a board was constituted to assess the site and submit findings, which were presented during the meeting.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ojing Lego apprised the members of the steps taken by police following the incident.

The attending doctor briefed the APSCPCR chairperson on the medical condition of the injured child and other technical aspects of the case.

The APSCPCR chairperson and her team members also met Lower Subasniri DC Oli Perme at her office. (DIPRO)