TAWANG, 24 Oct: Sikandar Chindhu Tadakhe and Sarswati Rai won the Tawang Marathon 3.0 in the men’s and the women’s category, respectively.

Tadakhe took 2 hours, 49 minutes and 12 seconds to complete the full marathon (42) km, while Rai finished the race with a time of 3 hours, 42 minutes and 6 seconds.

Ganga Hang Subba and Kh Romajit Singh took the second and third spots in the men’s category, respectively, while Shivani Chaurasia and Meena Kumari Subba secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the women’s category.

In the men’s category of the half marathon (21 km), Tsetan Namgyal with a time of 1 hour, 15 minutes and 19 seconds secured the first position, followed by Kresstarjune Pathaw and Jeevan Singh in the second and third position, respectively.

In the men’s 10 km race, Sanjay Singh won the first position, completing the race in 34 minutes and 44 seconds. Ravi Choudhury and Akash Patwal finished second and third, respectively.

In the women’s 10 km race, Ruby Kashyap, Karma Idong Lanzes, and Shakuntala Devi won the first, second and third position, respectively.

Lahudkar Rohan Gajanan won the men’s 5 km race, followed by Gopal Singh Lamgariya and Munna Yadav in second and third place, respectively.

In the women’s 5 km category, Moromi Das, Pema Dechen and Thinlay Wangmu secured the first, second and third position, respectively.

Earlier, the event commenced with the flagging off of the 42-km full marathon at 5:30 am by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering and Corps Commander of Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh.

Over 4,300 runners from across the country participated in the event. The youngest participant was just 9 years old, while the seniormost runner was a 77-year-old.

Special awards were also presented to local talents in various categories to recognize and encourage emerging runners from the region.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by the GOC-in-C of 71 Division, the 5 Mountain Division, Chief of Staff, 4 Corps, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, the Corps Commander of the Gajraj Corps, and the Tawang MLA. (DIPRO)