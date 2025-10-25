NAMSAI, 24 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh has always stood as a true symbol of national pride and unity.

He said this after flagging off the ‘Walong Cycling Expedition’, commemorating the 63rd Walong Day,from the premises of the Golden Pagoda here on Friday. The event was organized by the Indian Army,in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Our people have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army, leaving no room for separatism. Even during Operation Sindoor, our veterans expressed their readiness to serve the nation once again,” he said.

The DCM paid solemn tribute to the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice defending the nation during the 1962 Sino-India War. “In the most challenging conditions, our soldiers courageously confronted the Chinese forces, scripting a glorious chapter in our military history,” he said, saluting the unparalleled courage and patriotism of the Indian soldiers.

Describing the expedition as more than just a sporting event, Mein said it represents a continuation of the proud legacy of bravery, endurance, and patriotism. “What began as a humble initiative has grown stronger each year. The state government remains committed to supporting and expanding this remarkable tradition,” he said.

To further honour the region’s rich military history, the DCM spoke about the upcoming 2nd World War Museum in Jairampur in Changlang district, and said that the museum would highlight the historical significance of the Stilwell Road, a strategic route that connected India to China via Myanmar during the Burma Campaign.

He further informed that a ‘village jeep expedition’will be organized from Pasighat to Jairampur “to retrace the routes of wartime valour.”

“These initiatives will preserve our wartime legacy, strengthen patriotic spirit, and boost adventure and heritage tourism in the region,” he said.

The event was attended by Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, Dimapur-based 3 Corps GOC Lt General S Pendharkar, and Dinjan-based 2 Mountain Division GOC Major General RS Chandel, among other officials and personnel of Indian Army.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of 100 cyclists – 50 Indian Army personnel and 50 locals. (DCM’s PR Cell)