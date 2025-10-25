ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) organized a ‘startup outreach programme’ at Government College Bomdila in West Kameng district on Friday.

The event aimed to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration among students in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the programme, the participants were introduced to the startup ecosystem and made aware of various opportunities available through the APIIP for young innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The session encouraged students to think creatively and explore ideas that would contribute to the socioeconomic growth of the region.

Speakers from the APIIP shared insights into how the state government supports startups through mentorship, funding, and incubation facilities.

Interactive sessions were conducted to help students understand the process of developing a startup idea, building a business model, and seeking collaborations for innovation-driven projects.

A question and answer session was also held, during which students expressed keen interest in startup initiatives and entrepreneurial training.

The organizers emphasized the importance of innovation, collaboration, and skill development as key factors in shaping the future of the youths of the state.