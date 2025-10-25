ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: Tayem Mibang, the BJP’s East Siang district unit ST Morcha vice president, and Biri Joy, who had contested the last assembly election from the Diyun-Bordumsa constituency on a PPA ticket, joined the Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) informed in a release.

While welcoming both Mibang and Joy to the party fold, APCC president Bosiram Siram expressed confidence that their joining would infuse new energy into the Congress party, particularly in East Siang district and Itanagar region.

He stated that their decision to join the Congress party reflected growing public confidence in the vision and leadership of the INC.

Siram advised both leaders to uphold the party’s ideology, guided by the principles of democracy, secularism, equality, and inclusive development. He urged them to work sincerely at the grassroots level, engaging with booth-level workers and local communities to further strengthen the party organization.

They were also advised to champion the issues of the people, focusing on education, healthcare, employment, and rural development, and maintain political discipline and moral integrity.

The APCC president also urged them to prepare for the upcoming panchayati raj and municipal elections,as well as the 2026 assembly elections.