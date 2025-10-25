Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was on an official visit to Japan, where he held a series of high-level meetings aimed at expanding cultural and economic cooperation between India and Japan.

Khandu met Yasutoshi Nishimura, member of the Japanese House of Representatives and chairman of the Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League, and discussed ways to advance the India-Japan partnership and deepen cultural exchanges.

The chief minister also met Toshiaki Nishikawa, chairman and CEO of ASEAN Group Co Ltd, and they discussed language promotion and skill development initiatives in India.

During the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit held on 29-30 August, 2025, both countries adopted a ‘joint vision for the next decade’, covering cooperation in the economy, mobility, environment, technology, skills, and people-to-people ties, while strengthening collaboration in defence, innovation, and economic security.

At the state and prefecture level, the Indian government is promoting state-prefecture partnerships, which are expected to benefit Arunachal as it explores collaborations in various sectors. With skill development being a major thrust area, Khandu’s visit is expected to open a new era of partnership between Arunachal and Japan.