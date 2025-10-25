ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: Grappling Association of Arunachal Pradesh (GAAP) president Loku Sono and its general secretary Goken Bam on Friday met Sports Director Tadar Appa, Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Director Gumnya Karbak and its Vice Chairman Bengia Yayang Tadar at their offices in Chimpu near here and discussed the activities of the grappling association and its future strategies.

The GAAP officials also informed the sports director and the SAA officers that a team from Arunachal Pradesh is going to participate in the 18th GFI Junior National Grappling Championship, scheduled to be held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand from 14 to 16 November.