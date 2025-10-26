ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has rescheduled the environmental public hearing for the 1,650 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project from 30 October to 28 October, an official said on Saturday.

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo in a circular on Friday said the public hearing will be conducted at the Menga Government Secondary School.

He requested all the people who are likely to be affected by the construction of the project, from Siyum, Taliha, Payeng, Jaring, Daporijo, Gusar and Dumporijo circles, to attend the hearing.

The Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project is a proposed 1,650 MW plant over the Subansiri river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra river.

The project will be implemented by the state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The project, which was formerly named the Oju-I and Oju-II hydroelectric projects, has faced stiff resistance from students and those who are likely to be affected by the power plant.

Earlier this month, they protested against the project at district headquarters Daporijo and in front of the office of the deputy commissioner, demanding that the project be scrapped. (PTI)