ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: In-depth discussions on revenge killings, polygamy and drug abuse took centrestage as the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) celebrated its ’47th foundation day-cum-federal assembly of clan-based organizations’ on Friday at Lumdung in Debayar circle of East Kameng district.

The event, held under the theme ‘Together for Social Change and Cultural Pride’, brought together elders, youth leaders, community representatives, government officials and students for an open and often intense dialogue on the district’s most pressing challenges.

One of the key highlights of the celebration was the formal induction of 78 clan-based community organizations as the EKSWCO’s federal units – signalling a major step towards creating a unified community platform to address shared concerns.

The new structure is expected to strengthen collaboration between various CBOs, enabling more coordinated efforts in tackling both social and developmental issues.

Home Minister Mama Natung, who attended the event, urged the people to adopt a positive mindset and collective approach to usher in meaningful change.

“Rather than being negative, we need to have a positive approach for the development of our society. A collective positive approach will take East Kameng forward. Destructive mentality is harmful for society,” Natung said, calling on the people to rise above factionalism and work for a shared vision of progress.

EKSWCO chairperson Raya Flago Taniang reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to confronting these challenges head-on.

“We are focused on the growth of East Kameng. From addressing drug issues to improving the education sector, we are committed to progress. Today, along with the CBOs, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the All Nyishi Youth Association’s East Kameng unit, we discussed, debated and deliberated on various topics. A memorandum on these discussions will soon be released,” he said.

Apart from social issues like polygamy, revenge killings and drug abuse, matters related to the alleged Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway compensation scam also featured prominently in the discussions during the technical session.

Several speakers highlighted growing concerns over land compensation irregularities and called for transparent handling of public resources. Many community members emphasized the need for vigilance and collective action to safeguard public interests in major infrastructure projects.

The event also celebrated excellence by felicitating students and sportspersons who have brought laurels to the district. Organisers said such recognitions are intended to inspire the next generation to aim higher and contribute positively to society.

Founded in 1978, the EKSWCO has long been at the forefront of community mobilization, welfare initiatives and cultural preservation in East Kameng. Over the decades, the organization has emerged as a powerful socio-cultural platform, enabling the people of the district to come together to address critical issues, protect indigenous values, and push for sustained development.