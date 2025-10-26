Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 25 Oct: The East Siang district police, with support from the Transport Department, launched a special campaign on section 199A of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and MV (Amendment) Act 2019 here on Thursday.

The organizers are making efforts to make the people aware of the offences and penalties for violation of the MV Acts.

Apart from routine checking against vehicles being driven without licence and riders of motorcycles not wearing helmets, the district police are intensifying the drive against modified silencers in motorcycles.

Moreover, considering the ill-effects of vehicle-driving by minors, the district police are conducting a special drive to make school students and their parents/guardians aware of the consequences and legal penalties for violation of Section 199A.

The provision holds underaged riders or drivers guilty of offence and can lead to fines, imprisonment, and cancellation of the vehicle’s registration.

Stating that driving by minors is risky and there is greater possibility of accidents occurring, police officials urged parents and guardians to restrain their minor children from driving.