ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: The Lohit Valley Dam Affected Citizen’s Forum has appealed to Deputy Minister Chowna Mein to take necessary initiative for payment of land compensation to the project-affected families (PAFs) of Anjaw district for the land acquired for the 1,750 mw Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Resettlement Act, 2023.

The forum in a memorandum to the DCM, who also holds the power and non-conventional energy resources portfolio, stated that land measuring 572.26 hectares falling within the submergence level of the proposed project was acquired in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.

“Out of the 572.26 hectares, the land measuring 164.41 hectares falls within Anjaw district. Whereas the land compensation amount to the tune of around Rs 60 crore was disbursed to the PAF members of Lohit district on 21 June 2012, the payment pertaining to the PAF members of Anjaw district was withheld by the project proponent,” the memorandum, which was submitted on 23 October, said.

It also stated that an award amounting to Rs 15,40,99432 was passed under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 by the deputy commissioner of Anjaw district on 3 September, 2012 as per the Government Approval No LM-58/2008/9113, dated 16/08/2012. However, despite the award, payment was never made to the landowners, the forum said.

The forum said also that it had earlier submitted representations to the chief managing director and the senior vice president of M/s Athena Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd on two separate occasions, pleading for early release of compensation, but to no avail.

“We also met the then CM Nabam Tuki on 31 January, 2013 at Tezu circuit house with an appeal for his active intervention for early release of the payment. However, despite his assurance, the payment of compensation didn’t materialize,” it said.

The landowners then staged a peaceful dharna and hunger strike in March 2013 at the office complex of the project proponent in Mompani in Anjaw district to draw the attention of the people at the helm of affairs. “However, to our utter disappointment, the hunger strike failed to evoke any positive response from the authorities concerned.”

“Thirteen years have elapsed since the award was made, but the landowners are yet to receive their compensation, which is tantamount to violation of their right to property, which is a constitutional and legal right protected under Article 300A,” the memorandum said.

“We had earlier welcomed the project with open arms, keeping in view the economic development of the state and the district as well. We had further anticipated that the project would provide employment and various other income generating opportunities to the PAF members and the local populace.

“However, despite the grant of environmental clearance on 12 January, 2010 and the forest clearance on 26 July, 2013, the project has not seen the light of day, apparently due to the insolvency issue of the project proponent,” the memorandum read.

Citing ‘reliable sources’, the forum stated that some other power developer would soon take over to kickstart the stalled project and this development has brought a glimmer of hope among the landowners that they would soon receive their share of deferred compensation.

The forum said that the landowners are pleading for payment of compensation for the bamboos and agricultural/horticultural products located within the submergence level of the aforementioned project.

“Since the payment was never made to the landowners despite making the award more than a decade ago, the proceedings as per the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 shall be deemed to have lapsed and the landowners are entitled to claim the compensation afresh as per the new land acquisition act,” the forum said.

The forum urged the DCM take cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action to facilitate the payment of compensation to the hitherto deprived PAF members in accordance with The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.