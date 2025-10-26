[ Prem Chetry ]

MORSHING, 25 Oct: Around 60 students of Class 1 to 8 participated in a marathon themed ‘Stay fit, say no to drugs’, organised by Kunphen Residential School (KRS), in collaboration with the Trangpoder Welfare Society, here in Kalaktang subdivision of West Kameng district on Saturday.

KRS administrator Sonam Gechin informed that the marathon was organised to coincide with the celebration of the school’s 6th annual sports, literary and cultural meet.

“This generation is highly prone to several antisocial activities, mainly drug abuse,” he said, and appealed to parents to remain vigilant and spend quality time with their children.

“We parents work hard for our children, but we hardly spare time for them. As a result, they may be driven towards unwanted habits. We must give space for their emotions and desires; only then can we guide them towards a bright future,” he said.

In the 5 km senior category for Class 5-8, Dorjee Yangzom, Tseten Droma and Sagey Dawa secured the first, second and third position, respectively in the girls’ category, while Tenzin Dorjee, Tsewang Dorjee and Pema Wangchu emerged the top three in the boys’ category.

In the 3 km junior category for Class 1-4, Tenzin Pema, Tenzin Kunzey Trangpoder and Pema Choten bagged the first, second and third position, respectively in the girls’ category, while in the boys’ category, Tsering Phuntso, Ngawang Tashi and Pema Norbu finished first, second and third, respectively.