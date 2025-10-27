Staff Reporter

NIRJULI, 26 Oct: Members of the Upper Subansiri Law Students’ Union and the family of late Gomchu Yekar, who died by suicide, staged a protest at the SP office here on Sunday.

The union demanded the arrest of former ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom, who was named in the suicide notes of the 19-year-old Yekar, and called for a media briefing by the police to inform the public about the current status of the investigation.

The union said that an additional FIR will be submitted under sections of the POCSO Act, which hadn’t been incorporated in the original FIR.

The union said that “the case is clear violation of Articles 14 and 15 of the Indian Constitution, which reflects on the right to life and personal liberty.”

It said that the special investigation team (SIT) probing the incident should be transparent and hold no bias.

“The SIT should reflect on the current stages of the case and be transparent in the media,” the union said.

It also urged the SIT and the Home Department to “counter the anticipatory bail that is expected to be filed in the coming days.”

The union also urged social media users to avoid trolling and be good citizens, and urged the public to not give the case a communal colour.

On Friday, a special team was constituted by Deputy Inspector General of Police Tumme Amo to investigate the case, with Naharlagun SDPO Kengo Dirchi as the team leader.

A case has U/S 108/271/272/3(5) of the BNS has been registered at the Nirjuli police station, and a lookout notice for Potom was issued by the Nirjuli police on Saturday.