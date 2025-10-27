The NHPC Limited launched the wet commissioning of Unit-1 (250 MW) of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) recently. The commissioning followed a successful mechanical run of the turbine, marking the beginning of project operations.

The NHPC plans to commission three additional 250 MW units within this year, adding 1,000 MW to the national grid.

Once fully operational, the eight-unit (8 x 250 MW) project will generate 2,000 MW, making it India’s largest hydroelectric facility.

The SLHEP is expected to power millions of households and enhance India’s energy security and resilience.

Launched in January 2005 in Gerukamukh on the Arunachal-Assam border, the project faced an eight-year suspension (2011-2019) due to protests and legal challenges over environmental concerns.

Work resumed in October 2019, leading to the current phase of successful commissioning.

The SLHEP has a longstanding record of serious safety and structural issues. Therefore, the project proponents must ensure that there are absolutely no grounds for concern regarding safety. In 2020, the Central Electricity Authority directed the NHPC Limited to “improve its construction safety measures, including reassessment of slope stability of surrounding mountains, the strength of the protection wall, and workers’ safety.” These are critical matters that could have serious consequences if not properly addressed.