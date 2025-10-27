GUWAHATI, 26 Oct: Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep concern over the ongoing administrative and institutional crisis at Tezpur University in Assam.

A delegation of the university teachers’ association and student leaders had met the Congress MP and presented him with documented concerns and had requested his immediate support. Tezpur University is a central university.

In his letter to the prime minister on Thursday, Gogoi emphasised that Tezpur University – established under the historic Assam Accord – has long served as a premier centre of higher education and innovation in the Northeast.

He stressed that the recent controversies demand urgent attention from the highest levels of government.

The letter draws attention to multiple concerns communicated to him by the university community.

“The university’s academic performance has declined sharply, reflected in a significant drop in NIRF rankings due to faculty shortages, stalled recruitments and inadequate research support,” Gogoi said in the letter, which was shared with the media on Saturday.

He also noted that the governance failures, alleged financial irregularities, declining academic performance and infrastructure concerns pose a serious threat to the university’s reputation and future.

Reaffirming his commitment to protecting the interests of students, faculty members and the wider academic ecosystem of Assam, the Assam Congress chief urged the prime minister to initiate immediate corrective measures to restore accountability and institutional integrity at Tezpur University.

The situation in the university had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

The university had witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between the VC and students on 22 September, leading to a situation where Singh had to nearly flee from the spot.

The Sonitpur district administration later ordered a magisterial probe against the university authority for allegedly disrespecting Garg.

A fact-finding committee, formed by the Assam governor to look into allegations concerning the functioning of the vice chancellor, visited the varsity to enquire into the matter. (PTI)