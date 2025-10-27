Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the chairman and the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to a matter of concern regarding the conduct of the forthcoming assistant engineer examination (AESE).

It has come to the notice of many aspirants that candidates will be allowed to carry steel tables and certain additional documents into the examination hall. While the steel table itself primarily contains standard section properties, it also includes multiple blank spaces and unused pages. These blank sections have the potential to be misused for unfair practices.

Furthermore, numerical values on such tables can be overwritten or altered without much difficulty, making it possible for candidates to insert unauthorized data or notes, which ultimately compromise the integrity of the examination.

The AESE is a highly competitive and career-defining test for many aspirants. Allowing materials that are susceptible to manipulation creates unequal conditions for candidates and opens unintended avenues for malpractice. A fair and transparent examination must ensure that no candidate receives any undue advantage.

It is therefore earnestly requested that the commission reconsider this provision. Important section properties and data required for problem solving may instead be provided directly in the question paper. In cases where such data are not provided, candidates can be allowed to use standard assumptions as per prevailing engineering practice. This approach will ensure uniformity and fairness while eliminating the possibility of misuse.

The aspirants have full faith in the commission’s effort towards maintaining the highest standards of transparency and merit. Hence, we hope that this concern will be taken into serious consideration to uphold the integrity of the examination process.

A concerned candidate