Editor,

I request the APPSC to review the decision permitting steel tables and other reference booklets inside the AESE examination hall. Although these materials contain standard data, they also consist of over a hundred pages with blank spaces and unused portions where information can be easily hidden.

It is practically impossible for invigilators to thoroughly inspect every page for every candidate, which may unintentionally open avenues for malpractice and unequal advantage.

If certain section properties or data are required, they may be directly provided within the question paper itself. If not provided, candidates may simply be allowed to use standard assumptions as per prevailing engineering practices. This ensures uniformity while preventing any unfair means.

I hope the commission will kindly reconsider this decision in the interest of maintaining transparency and fairness in the examination process.

AESE aspirant