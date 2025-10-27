TAWANG, 26 Oct: The Yak Mela 3.0 was organized by NGO Monyul Society, in collaboration with the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army and the district administration, and with support from Chief Minister Pema Khandu, at Pangkangteng Tso in Tawang district on Sunday.

The mela witnessed enthusiastic participation of yak grazers from across the district. They were provided with emergency tents, gumboots, solar lights, blankets, and animal feed by the National Research Centre on Yak, Dirang. Various cultural troupes, including from the Indian Army, presented vibrant performances that added colour and joy to the event.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo highlighted the crucial role of the yak in the livelihood of the Brokpa community, and said that the Yak Mela provides an important platform to understand the Brokpa way of life and to preserve both the yak species and traditional heritage through modern scientific approaches.

She emphasized that such festivals not only promote tourism but also help in boosting the local economy.

The DC encouraged the departments concerned to “explore yak milk products beyond traditional ghee and churpi to meet the demands of tourists and enhance the Brokpas’ income.”

She also stressed on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at tourist spots and focusing on attracting “quality tourists.” She lauded the organisers for successfully conducting the Yak Mela for three consecutive years, and extended gratitude to the Indian Army and all supporting partners for their contributions to the welfare of Tawang’s people.

Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu spoke on the government’s ongoing welfare measures for Brokpas and initiatives for yak preservation.

Special invitee Lhamo Yangchin also commended the organisers for their efforts in “promoting Tawang through its age-old Brokpa traditions.”

She underscored the importance of preserving the yak and encouraging the Brokpa community to continue their rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, festival director Tenzin Jordan announced that the yak festival will now become an annual calendar event, with continued support from the chief minister and Tawang’s guardian minister Mama Natung.

The event also included the reading of a message from Natung by the co-director of the festival, Tenzin Lhendup.

Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Jamyang Choekorling abbot Dobley Rinpoche, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)