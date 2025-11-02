ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: State BJP president Kaling Moyong on Saturday emphasised the importance of promoting local products, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Launching T-shirts, caps, flyers and other campaign materials for the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at the BJP state office here, Moyong said, “We must adopt the spirit of ‘vocal for local’ to prioritise and promote our own indigenous goods and gradually move away from over-dependence on external products.”

The initiative will not only boost our self-sustainability but also benefit our local producers, he said.

Moyong also highlighted the state government’s initiatives and schemes like Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana and others for fostering self-reliance and supporting local producers.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan is a part of the nationwide campaign to promote the vision of self-reliance and the use of swadeshi (indigenous) products.

As part of the campaign, the party will conduct seminars and workshops, and appeal to citizens to use locally made products and services.

Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, state BJP vice president Ashok Sangchoju, state general secretaries Tadar Niglar and Junty Singpho, and secretary Taring Tiri attended the event. (PTI)