With the surrender and subsequent formal arrest of former capital DC Talo Potom in connection with the suicide death of Gomchu Yekar, the people of the state will be closely watching the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, which has taken over the case. Yekar died by suicide in his rented apartment in Lekhi village, Nirjuli, on 23 October. Later, multiple suicide notes were found, in which he named Potom and Rural Works Department executive engineer Likwang Lowang for allegedly forcing him to take his own life. Lowang also died by suicide a few hours later. Yekar had reportedly worked with Potom during his tenure at the capital DC.

The deaths of Yekar and Lowang shocked the entire state. Adding to that, the series of allegations made in the suicide notes was deeply disturbing. The entire incident almost felt like watching a crime series on Netflix. The focus now should be on fast-tracking the investigation, so that justice is delivered. The onus lies on the SIT to ensure a proper and impartial investigation.

As soon as reports surfaced that the case had been handed over to the SIT from Nirjuli police, many took to social media to express dismay, alleging that in the past the SIT had failed to properly investigate similar cases. While people have the right to express their views, outrightly claiming that the SIT will fail to investigate this case is wrong. In a way, this reflects how pessimistic our society has become over the last decade.

When Potom was brought to the court in Yupia, people surrounded the court and demanded that he be given custody for not less than 10 days. The JMFC court eventually granted 14 days of judicial custody. However, the manner in which people surrounded the court suggested that they were convinced he would be given only a few days of custody and then walk free.

Unfortunately, today, people doubt the courts, investigative agencies, politicians, and even bureaucrats. A deep sense of pessimism has engulfed the state. One only needs to scroll through social media conversations to see the extent of negativity and hopelessness it feels, as if nothing good is ever going to happen in Arunachal. But if people start doubting everything, how can we function as a society? This is something we seriously need to reflect upon.

It was also disheartening to see a leader of a community-based organisation attempting to give a communal colour to the unfortunate death of the late Yekar. Just because the alleged accused, Potom, belongs to a different tribe than Yekar, such a statement was made. Those making such remarks should realise that many people demanding justice for Yekar belong to the same tribe as Potom. By giving the incident a communal angle, the person was, in fact, hurting the entire fight for justice for late Yekar.

As the SIT continues its investigation, let us place our trust in the organisation and wait for the outcome. Let them carry out their work without interference or harassment. We can and should put pressure on them to expedite the investigation, but without causing any inconvenience to the process itself.