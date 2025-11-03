ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Yani Waii Sonam from Arunachal Pradesh reached the final of the girls’ 54 kg-57 kg category in the 69th National School Games Boxing, defeating Manveer Kaur from Punjab on Sunday.

Arunachal won three bronze medals on Sunday.

Dora Yasum, Yamima Liyang and Tarh Yaram settled for bronze medals after losing their semifinal bouts.

Yasum lost to Neha Powdel from Assam, while Liyang and Yaram went down fighting to Angel from CBSE and Avantika Ramkrishna Kewat from Maharashtra, respectively.

Meanwhile, two more boxers from the state – Jinger Gongo and Kenli Dini – assured themselves of bronze medals as they entered into the semifinals.

Gongo defeated Arnav Choudhary from Himachal Pradesh in the boys’ 48 kg-50 kg category, while Dini beat Suvayan Saha from West Bengal in the boys’ 50kg-52 kg category.

Akom Talar Don lost to Sameer from CBSE in the quarterfinals of the boys’ below 46 kg category, and Mecha Kare also suffered defeat against Gopal Rameshwar Ganeshe from Maharashtra in the quarterfinals of the boys’ 46 kg-48 kg category.