ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: JT Tagam was reelected as president for the second term and Tarh Tadam was elected as general secretary of the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) for the 2025-28 session in its 3rd conference-cum-election held at the Arunachal Press Club here on Sunday.

In his address, Tagam said that the new executive team would prioritise the welfare of digital media houses and ensure effective implementation of the unified advertisement policy for print and digital media, “along with timely conduct of empanelment and issue of advertisements.”

He also proposed establishing a dedicated AEDMA office to streamline the association’s activities and operations.

General Secretary Tarh Tadam said he would work to meet the aspirations of the members who elected him,and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

Later, Tagam appointed Shambo Flago and Takam Sonia as advisers, while Theim Maureen Lhouvum and Victor Rabha were appointed as vice president of the west and the east zone, respectively, and Yasum Sonam was appointed as assistant general secretary.

The conference concluded with felicitation and certificate presentation to the newly-elected office bearers.