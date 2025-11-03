YINGKIONG, 2 Nov: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang urged the newly elected president of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s (APWWS) Yingkiong unit, Kasimang Jopir Pazing, and her team to work collectively for the uplift of women in Upper Siang.

Jerang was addressing the gathering at the farewell-cum-oath taking ceremony at the office of the APWWS Yingkiong unit here on Saturday.

Commending the dedication of the outgoing team, he applauded the APWWS Yingkiong unit for its continuous efforts and commitment towards the welfare and empowerment of women in the district.

JMFC Epi Kapu administered the oath of office to the newly elected president and all other new executive members. “This is a great responsibility. Today, you have taken an oath. I request you all: do not let this oath go in vain. You now hold the duty to uplift women, address their issues, and ensure their welfare,” Kapu told them.

She further encouraged the members to work with unity and compassion, stating, “Wherever we go, we should strive to act like a needle that connects everyone, not like scissors that divide.”

While introducing her 30-plus strong team, Pazing said that she made efforts to include “members from various sectors, such as health, legal, senior advisory, and young women representatives, so that the society becomes stronger and more effective in working for women’s empowerment.”

She urged women to come forward and share their concerns without hesitation, and assured that the APWWS Yingkiong team would always remain dedicated to safeguarding the rights and welfare of women and children in Upper Siang.

Outgoing president Kalpana Perme Sitek highlighted the activities of the unit during her tenure. She assured of her continued support and encouraged the members to carry forward the mission of women’s welfare with even greater zeal and awareness.

General secretary Oseng Taron and vice president Nepang Siboh Lipir also spoke. (DIPRO)