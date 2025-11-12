ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Following constant persuasion by Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) restored the air cargo services at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi from Tuesday.

The cargo services had been put on hold by the airport following shifting of the operations to the newly inaugurated terminal building of the airport.

On 24 October, the Trade & Commerce Department informed the minister about the difficulties being faced various registered and participating MSMEs of the state in dispatching their consignments for the upcoming India International Trade Fair-2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, for want of air cargo services from here.

The fair will be held from 14 to 27 November.

The minister wrote a DO letter to the director of the Donyi Polo Airport, highlighting the issue, and requested him to take further steps to restore the cargo services at the quickest possible.

Since then, the minister and his office constantly pursued the matter with the airport director and the BCAS regional officer, which resulted in approval for resumption of cargo services from Tuesday.

The airport director informed the minister’s office that IndiGo airline has already made all necessary arrangements for resumption of the cargo services.