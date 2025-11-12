DOIMUKH, 11 Nov: Government College Doimukh (GCD) began the celebration of its 12th annual College Week here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

Education Minister PD Sona, who inaugurated the event, praised the college for maintaining a well-rounded educational approach by enrolling students from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Acknowledging the efforts of GCD Principal Dr Taw Azu and the faculty members, he said that the overall development of the education system depends not only on teachers but also on the collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents.

Sona encouraged the students to uphold the spirit of resilience, saying, “True winners are those who stand back again.” He further pointed out that one of the main issues in the state’s education system is the disparity in the distribution of students, teachers, and infrastructure.

“Therefore, the present government’s focus is on a holistic approach to educational policies and programmes. The administration and the government are giving special attention to the foundational stage of education to establish a comprehensive education system in the state,” he said.

Additionally, Sona assured that grievances faced by the students of the college would be addressed by the next financial year, “depending on government resources.”

Papum Pare (Rural) DC Vishakha Yadav, who also attended the event, shared her own struggles with the students, and urged them to focus on their studies, saying, “Have a dream, and work towards it with discipline until you achieve it.”

She also advised the students to prioritise both physical and mental health for a peaceful and resilient life. Addressing the faculty members, she called on them to maintain “a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their students.” She assured them that the administration is approachable and available to students at all times.

Dr Azu in her address informed that the college was established in 2012. The college has been offering the arts and stream since then, while the commerce stream was introduced later.

“Over its 13 years, the college has produced many university toppers. Currently, the college has an average of 2,000 students, with a new enrolment of 754 in the first semester,” Dr Azu said, and expressed concern over the disproportionate teacher-student ratio, stating that the college has 32 faculty members catering to 2,000 students.

“Furthermore, although the college has two buses, it faces a shortage of drivers and handymen. The college also requires full-time watchmen and additional support staff,” she said.

The theme of the College Week is ‘Unsung heroes, freedom fighters of Northeast’.

The students have been divided into four houses: Matmur Jamoh, Rani Gaidinlieu, Moji Riba, and Kanaklata Barua.