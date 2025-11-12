LIKABALI, 11 Nov: A group of 170 farmers participated in a training and demonstration programme on sustainable cultivation of arecanut and coconut, held at Gogar and Kamchan villages in Likabali circle of Lower Siang district on 10 and 11 November.

Kerala-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) teamed up with the ICAR NEH regional office in Basar (Leparada) and the West Siang KVK in conducting the programme.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumarhighlighted the economic and ecological advantages of cultivating arecanut and coconut in the region, while Lower Siang District Horticulture Officer Bame Koyu stressed the importance of addressing bud-rot disease – a prevalent challenge faced by local arecanut growers.

The technical sessions featured experts like CPCRI principal scientist Dr Ravi Bhat, who discussed high-yielding varieties and advanced agro-techniques for both crops, while soil scientist Dr Ampee Tasung spoke about the current status of soil fertility in Arunachal Pradesh, and fruit science expert Dr Thejangulie Angami provided insights into the region’s cultivation trends.

KVK PBG expert Dr K Suraj Singh delivered a lecture on bacterial and fungal diseases affecting arecanut.

A highlight of the event was a field demonstration led by Dr Anes KM and Dr Indhuja S, senior scientists from the CPCRI’s regional station in Kerala, who demonstrated mass application of trichoderma bioagent to combat fungal diseases in arecanut and coconut plants.