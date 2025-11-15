PASIGHAT, 14 Nov: A team of the Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), led by its Chairman Pramod Jain and member Hento Karga, who are on a visit to East Siang district, chaired a review meeting on administrative functioning with East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba, administrative officers and HoDs here on Thursday.

The ARC chairman was apprised of the ground-level challenges in order to understand and formulate meaningful administrative reforms for strengthening administrative machinery at the district, subdivisional and circle levels.

Jain also took stock of community and grassroots participation in decision-making, initiatives for facilitating ease of services to the general public and beneficiaries by government departments, e-governance initiatives, capacity building, infrastructure gaps, good governance initiatives, etc.

Jain said that public service delivery should “ease and improve the lives of the citizens, particularly in remote and rural areas.”

DC Jiwani presented a brief on the administrative setup of the district, including human resource, functioning of key administrative officers, and issues and challenges. The DC also highlighted various IT and e-governance initiatives in facilitating e-services to citizens.

The meeting was attended also by RD DD Tatling Pertin, Mebo ADC Nancy Yirang, DPO Tatak Mibang, administrative officers, and HoDs, among others. (DIPRO)