ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The results of the Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET), 2023, conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on 23 November, were declared on Tuesday.

A total of 1,134 candidates appeared for Paper I, out of which 344 candidates have qualified with a pass percentage of 30.33. For Paper II, 2,177 candidates appeared and 817 candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of 37.53, according to an SCERT release.

The pass percentage of APTET 2023 is significantly higher compared to that of the recent National CTET examination, the result of which was declared in December last year, where the pass percentage stood at 24.17 for Paper I and 12.31 for Paper II.

Candidates can check their results on the official websites: www.arunachaltet.in or www.scertarunachal.nic.in. (DIPR)