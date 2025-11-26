ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Constitution Day.

He said that the day, observed nationwide to mark the adoption of the Constitution on 26 November, 1949, reminds all of the vision, wisdom, and labour that shaped modern India, “and deepens our appreciation for its chief architect, Dr BR Ambedkar.”

“On this momentous day, I urge all citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and honour the fundamental duties it entrusts to each of us. Let us reaffirm our responsibility to nurture a just, harmonious, and progressive society,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)