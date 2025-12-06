Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 5 Dec: The ruling party candidates are facing tough contests from PPA and INC in the Zilla Parishad seats in Pasighat West, while it is facing straight contest with PPA in Pasighat East constituency as the date of simultaneous Panchayat Raj elections in the state is drawing nearer.

In Mebo, BJP is facing a straight contest from PPA in Monggo Banggo- I, while it is facing a triangular contest with INC and PPA in Mebo Banggo-II.

A multi-cornered contest is predicted for Mebo Banggo-I and Monggu Bango-II Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats, wherein candidates of BJP, PPA, NPP and independents are contesting.

Political parties and independent groups of East Siang district are intensifying poll campaigns, wooing rural voters to support their candidates.

The contesting candidates and their campaigners are moving around the villages, conducting house-to-house campaigns in their respective areas.

Ruling BJP, opposition Congress (INC), NDA-allied PPA (People’s Party of Arunachal), National People’s Party (NPP) and independent candidates are contesting various ZP seats in the district.

Out of the total 32 contestants, 13 belong to BJP, 11 of PPA, four of INC, and two each of NPP and independent.

The district election department is conducting the poll in 13 ZP seats covering its three LAC segments, as the ruling party candidates of Ruksin-II were declared unopposed.

As many as 35,405 voters including 16,670 males and 18,735 female panchayat voters in the district are enrolled in the electoral roll.