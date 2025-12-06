[ Pisi Zauing ]

KHARSANG, 5 Dec: The Kharsang 14/09 Zilla Parishad constituency is bracing for a high-voltage showdown as panchayat election approaches, with a triangular contest officially set among three candidates.

The candidates in the fray are Joymoti Pertin Mossang (Independent), Septang Lungphi is fighting (Congress-I) and Sanjay Kimsing (BJP).

While all three contenders have stepped forward with confidence and distinct public appeal, the ground level observations indicate that the real clash is shaping up between the Congress and BJP nominees, both politically seasoned and boasting solid rapport among local voters.

Though independent candidate Mossang has generated interest among certain sections of the electorates, especially those inclined toward non-party leadership, the analysts believe her presence may largely influence vote splitting rather than emerging as a major threat to the two dominant political heavyweights in the fray.

On one side stands Septang Lungphi, who is being seen as a formidable challenger. Backed by a loyal vote base that has historically supported the party, Lungphi’s campaign has been marked by strong grassroots mobilisation and visible youth engagement. His financial preparedness and well-organised campaign machinery have given the Congress camp a sense of early confidence. Supporters argue that Lungphi has been consistently present on the ground, maintaining personal relationships across villages and building goodwill that could translate into decisive votes.

On the other hand, Kimsing enters the contest with equal vigour and political strength. Known for his accessibility and long-standing rapport with local residents, especially youths, Kimsing is banking on both his personal influence and the organisational strength of the BJP. The BJP’s expanding presence in Kharsang area, coupled with Kimsing’s ability to connect with diverse community groups, has positioned him as a serious contender capable of pulling off a strong performance.

Both major candidates have the financial muscle to run intense and sustained campaigns-an advantage that is already visible in their outreach efforts, pocket-wise public meetings, and strategic planning. Their political rivalry is driving unprecedented political activity across Kharsang, with party workers and supporters moving door-to-door, mobilising community endorsements and shaping voter sentiment.

As the election draws nearer, the political temperature in Kharsang continues to rise. Though the contest is officially triangular, as of today the momentum clearly points toward a direct and gripping face-off between the BJP and Congress. With both sides determined to claim victory and no clear favourite emerging yet, Kharsang 14/09 segment is poised for one of its most fiercely contested panchayat elections under Miao assembly constituency.