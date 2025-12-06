NAMSAI, 5 Dec: Member of Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission, Ngasah Tangjang, who was on two days visit to Namsai district, reviewed the public distribution system, Mid-day meals, food hygiene and nutrition, transportation challenges and effective means in implementation of government ‘s food security schemes in the district, on Friday.

Addressing the review meeting, Tangjang emphasized on timely and quality food delivery to the targeted beneficiaries at grassroots level under food security schemes.

Expressing concern over lack of mass awareness on various government welfare schemes, he urged all the stakeholders to intensity public awareness so that the eligible beneficiaries get full benefits from the schemes. He further emphasized on the need to develop kitchen garden in all government schools which is the most effective means to educate children about nutritious food, green vegetables and importance of a balanced diet.

During the review meeting DF&CSO C.D Manchey presented an overview of the functioning and implementation of the Public Distribution System and eKYC etc.

DDSE Dr. Pokdey Yomgam and CDPO Miti Siboh presented an overview of midday meals, PM Poshan schemes, highlighting about transportation challenges while implementing central and state food security schemes. They also sought intervention of higher authority to strengthen delivery mechanism.

Food inspector Anand Talo briefed about the food hygiene and food testing kits etc.

Layer in the day, Tangjang visited FCI/ CWD food storage godown located at Jaipur village, Namsai. He interacted with depot manager Chandan Karma and took stock of the food grains and its quality at FCI/WCD godown.

He also visited FPS counter of M/S Namsai Lamp, Namsai for ground assessment on delivery system of NFSA/PMGKAY food grains to the beneficiaries and expressed satisfaction over food delivery system. (DIPRO)