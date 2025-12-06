ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) said its president and former MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking their urgent intervention, regarding the alleged harassment of Muslims and Islamic places of worship by certain individuals in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ajmal, in his letters, stated that over the past month and a half, he has received distressing complaints and reports of problems from people from Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, who have been legally residing in Arunachal Pradesh for decades, working as businessmen, service workers, and laborers, the release said.

“Harassment of Muslims, including both local residents of Arunachal Pradesh and people from other states of India, has been observed in various parts of the state, especially in and around the capital city of Itanagar.”

“The Imams and Muazzins (those who lead and call for prayers) of the mosques have been specifically targeted. Instances of disrespect towards mosques and physical assaults on Imams have also been observed,” Ajmal alleged.

The AIUDF leader stated that “no citizen should face insult, prejudice, or threat merely because of their religion, caste, or faith.”

He further urged the government to identify and hold accountable the miscreants involved in these incidents, and to restore peace and security for all residents, including Muslims from within and outside Arunachal Pradesh, by protecting their places of worship and their human dignity, the release added.