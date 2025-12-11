The Capital Region was brought to its knees after a 12-hour capital bandh enforced by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), and the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO). The organisations are seeking an end to illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the state and the closure of all illegal mosques, except for the two that they say should be given legal recognition.

The organisations called the bandh after accusing the government of not listening to their demands, and they have stated that they will decide their next course of action even as the government has expressed willingness to hold talks with them.

The three organisations are also demanding a ban on weekly markets in the ICR and neighbouring areas such as Doimukh and Hollongi.

During the course of the bandh, more than 50 people were taken into preventive detention and later released. The government should engage in talks with these organisations and study the merits of their demands. The government is aware that the growth of migrant populations in the state has led to widespread fear and unease among the people. However, little has been done to address these concerns, even though the government has admitted that it is equally concerned about the issue.