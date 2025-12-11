BOMDILA, 10 Dec: Deputy commissioner Akriti Sagar on Wednesday visited the State Bank of India branch here in West Kameng district and reviewed its functioning and the services being extended to the public.

During an interaction, chief manager Bedanga Goswami briefed the DC about the banking services, customer facilities and other operational aspects of the branch. He also highlighted various government subsidy schemes being implemented and delivered to beneficiaries through the branch.

While interacting the bank staff, DC commended the bank’s services and public-oriented approach.

She urged them to continue maintaining the quality of services for the benefit of the customers (DIPRO)