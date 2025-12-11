ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, describing him as a ‘true beacon of peace’ whose message of compassion, harmony and non-violence continues to inspire the world.

The day marked the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on the 14th Dalai Lama.

Khandu said the anniversary was being celebrated at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery, and reflected on the enduring global relevance of the Dalai Lama’s teachings.

“Celebrating the 36th Anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred on His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He underscored the deep spiritual and cultural connection between Arunachal Pradesh and the Tibetan Buddhist tradition.

Calling the Dalai Lama a guiding light for humanity, Khandu said, “A true beacon of peace, may His Holiness’s timeless message of compassion and harmony continue to spread across the world.”

The chief minister emphasised that the values espoused by the Tibetan spiritual leader transcend borders and religions, offering a moral compass in an increasingly divided world.

Khandu further invoked the principle of non-violence, stating that the anniversary was a moment for collective introspection.

“On this sacred day marking the 36th Anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama, may we allow the spirit of Ahimsa to settle within us,” he said.

The chief minister added that this spirit should guide “our thoughts, shaping our actions, and reminding us that peace truly begins with how we treat one another.”

The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 in recognition of his unwavering commitment to non-violence, compassion and peaceful dialogue.

The anniversary holds special significance in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Tawang, which is one of the most important centres of Tibetan Buddhism in India and has long shared close spiritual and cultural ties with the Tibetan spiritual leader. (PTI)