ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) observed the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) under the theme “Human Rights, Our Daily Essentials,” here on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta chairperson P.K Deka underscored the continued relevance of the UDHR and stressed the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders for the advancement and safeguarding of human rights.

Retired Major Gen Jarken Gamlin said that defending human rights should be a moral duty of every citizen. He appealed to the participants to embody these values in their daily conduct and to inspire others to uphold the principles of fairness and humanity.

APSHRC chairperson Bamang Tago highlighted the historical background on UDHR and how it came into force. He said that human rights is not merely a legal concept but an inalienable moral entitlement every human being carries by virtue of being human.

He further briefed about the UN Charter and discussed the mechanisms to monitor compliance, including treaty bodies, special procedures and regional human rights courts as per the international human rights framework. Tago also highlighted the significant role played by India in shaping the UDHR, with key contributions from Hansa Mehta and Vijaya Laxmi Pandit in ensuring its inclusive and gender-equal foundation.

Representatives from various statutory organizations attended the programme and shared insights on roles and responsibilities of their respective institution.

An awareness programme on human rights was also organized.

Around 400 students from various schools in and around the Capital Complex and representatives from AITF also participated in the programme.

The Day was also observed at the Himalayan University here. The university’s Political Science department, in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, organized a seminar and legal awareness programme.

The thematic focus for this year “Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials” was chosen to emphasize the integral role of human rights in daily life and to highlight the need for continued vigilance in their protection and promotion.

HU vice-chancellor prof. Prakash Divakaran underscored the increasing significance of human rights in an era marked by technological change, migration, climate crisis, and socio-cultural transitions. He urged students to cultivate a rights-based consciousness and stressed the role of universities as critical spaces for nurturing democratic values, justice, and civic responsibility.

Former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University Dr. Sidharth Shankar provided an erudite exposition on the historical evolution of human rights, tracing their philosophical origins from ancient civilizations through medieval doctrines to the modern international framework established by instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) of 1948.

He elaborated on the transformative impact of human rights discourse on modern governance, humanitarian norms, and global justice.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society president Kani Nada Maling, speaking on the theme “Human Rights Violations and Protection Mechanisms,” articulated the prevalence of human rights violations both globally and locally, with specific references to incidents within Arunachal Pradesh.

Maling discussed multiple dimensions of rights violations, including gender-based violence, child rights concerns, custodial issues, and structural inequalities, and highlighted the role of legal institutions, civil society organizations, and government agencies in safeguarding rights. She emphasized the necessity of strengthening state mechanisms and building awareness at the grassroots level for meaningful human rights protection.

Earlier, HoD of Political Science Dr. Dipongpou Kamei highlighted the objectives of the seminar.

The technical session consisted of scholarly paper presentations by academicians, each addressing a distinct and critical aspect of human rights.

HoD of English Dr. Doi Ette presented a compelling paper on “Human Rights and Education,” arguing that education is the cornerstone for the realization of all other rights. Dr. Ette emphasized that literacy, critical thinking, and inclusive pedagogy are essential for fostering a rights-respecting society.

HoD of Commerce Dumo Lollen spoke on cyber crimes related to finances in the digital era, exploring issues such as privacy intrusion, cyber-crimes, online exploitation, and the ethical dilemmas posed by artificial intelligence and big data.

Dr. Ripi Bagra, assistant professor at Don Bosco College, Jollang, shed light on the vulnerabilities faced by women in conflict-prone areas, discussing militarization, displacement, trauma, and the systemic denial of justice.

Yupi Kadu, an MA third semester student, contributed an insightful presentation on the topic “Health for All: A Human Rights Imperative,” arguing that health is not a privilege but an essential human right. He emphasized the need for equitable and accessible healthcare systems, especially in rural and marginalized communities.

The session also featured quiz and extempore speech competitions among students.