[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 10 Dec: The District Library and Information office, East Siang, organised a library awareness programme themed “Free to Listen, Free to Learn, Free to Read,” at the New Age Learning Centre, District Library here.

The programme was aimed at encouraging students to develop strong reading habits and understanding the role of public libraries in education.

Students from UPS Town Middle School actively participated in two competitions-essay for classes 6 to 8 on the topic “Importance of Public Library,” and drawing for classes 1 to 5 on the theme “Freedom Fighter.”

The winners were awarded certificates and prizes, while the other participants also received consolation prizes to motivate them to continue reading and learning.

The students were also informed about the services provided by the District Library, which houses books ranging from comics and children’s literature to academic and competitive examination materials. It also provides online newspapers and has an Online Public Access Catalogue system that allows users to easily search for books by title or author and check their availability. This facility makes the library more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

As part of the awareness event, junior librarian Mum Siram guided the students on a library tour covering the various sections spread across both library buildings. The tour helped students understand how books are organised, how to locate resources, and how to make effective use of library services.

District library officer (i/c) Kaling Borang emphasised that libraries should be seen not only as book-keeping spaces, but as centres of knowledge, creativity, and community learning.

Junior librarian Dol Ratan encouraged students to visit the library regularly and use its services to build reading habits, broaden their knowledge, and explore new ideas.