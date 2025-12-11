LIKABALI, 10 Dec: The Indian Army on Wednesday flagged off a national integration tour (NIT) from Likabali Military Station for students from the Government Secondary School and Government Higher Secondary School, Tuting in Upper Siang district.

The tour, organized by Indian Army, aims to give the students from geographically isolated areas an exposure to premier national institutions and aspirational career pathways, reflecting the Army’s commitment to youth empowerment and national integration.

During the tour, the students, aged 13 to 17 years, will visit leading institutions in Dehradun, including Indian Military Academy, Rashtriya Indian Military College, Forest Research Institute and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, to gain insights into leadership, discipline, scientific research, public service and academic excellence.

The students will also be taken to cultural sites and marketplaces, enabling them to experience social diversity and build confidence beyond their traditional environment. (DIPRO)