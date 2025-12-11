THEMBANG, 10 Dec: The authorities of the Kameng Hydro Power Station (KaHPS) have donated five computer desktops to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), here in West Kameng district on Monday, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for the year 2025-26.

The initiative aims to strengthen digital education infrastructure in the region and promote access to modern learning tools for students from remote and rural areas.

KaHPS representatives and security head Mimar Ete and IT in-incharge K.T Liana, teachers and students of the school, among others, were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)