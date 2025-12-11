[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The Itanagar police have arrested two persons for reportedly spying for Pakistani handlers from Arunachal Pradesh. The duo, identified as Nazir Ahmad Malik and Sabir Ahmed Mir, both residents of Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir, were arrested on 21 November here after the police received credible information about their possible involvement in espionage activities. Nazir was detained first from Ganga village, and based on the information he provided, Sabir Ahmed Mir was arrested from Abotani Colony on the same day.

According to sources, the duo had been sharing vital information about Army movements and installations in Arunachal Pradesh with their Pakistani handlers through a Telegram channel. The two have been regular visitors to Arunachal, reportedly coming to the state for several years to sell clothes while travelling across various districts. Worryingly, they had visited forward areas like Kibitho, Anini, and Tezu, where they allegedly gathered sensitive information for their handlers.

During interrogation, Nazir Ahmad Malik reportedly told investigators that he was recruited for spying by Sabir Ahmed Mir in exchange for monetary benefits.

“Nazir collected a lot of information, including photographs and videos of vital military installations, and shared them with the handlers. He was in constant touch with Sabir throughout this period,” said a source.

Both of them arrived in the state in April this year and began their covert activities to gather information. They allegedly received regular instructions from their handlers regarding what information to collect and which districts and security establishments were to be targeted. Sources further informed that it was Sabir who first came in contact with a Pakistani handler through a Telegram channel.

The police have widened the scope of the investigation and expect more arrests in the future. “This is a very sensitive case and only the beginning of the investigation. We seek cooperation from the public,” said a senior police officer. The case is being treated very seriously, and the state police are coordinating with multiple agencies, including those from other states.