[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 10 Dec: The Centre has approved in-principle a new medical college in Arunachal Pradesh under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The proposed medical college in Arunachal Pradesh is among the 11 (4 in Jharkhand, 6 in Uttar Pradesh) such colleges that have received in-principle approval under PPP mechanism, the union government informed during question hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Namsai has been identified for establishment of the proposed college in the state.

The Centre’s new PPP approach aims at expanding medical education in underserved and frontier regions, while simultaneously addressing the perennial shortage of MBBS seats.

Unlike older models which required huge investments for creating new, standalone medical campuses, the newly announced medical colleges will be established by upgrading existing district hospitals. The government believes that this strategic shift will speed up access to medical education, especially in remote border-states, like Arunachal Pradesh, where terrain, distance and connectivity have always delayed the creation of new institutions.

To make these projects financially viable and attractive for private players, the Centre has decided to provide Viability Gap Funding. The union government may support up to 30 percent of the total project cost, while states are permitted to match the funding. The support may go up to 40 percent along with 25 percent of operations and maintenance expenses in the pilot stage for the first five years.

In return, the state government will have to provide land on concessional terms and ensure unhindered access to district hospitals so that public health services are not compromised.

Officials informed that this PPP mechanism will run parallel to existing centrally-sponsored schemes, giving states two expansion channels simultaneously.

The confirmation of Namsai as the location for the proposed medical college has ignited a wave of joy, pride and deep emotional satisfaction across eastern part of Arunachal, particularly adjoining districts. It is a widely known fact that students from the region aspiring to pursue MBBS often fail to continue their educational journey owing to the absence of medical institutions in the frontier belt. The unavoidable compulsion to migrate to the mainland for education has placed a heavy financial burden on parents, especially those coming from remote TCL, Lohit, Anjaw and Namsai belts.

Once established, the Namsai Medical College is expected not only to open doors of higher medical studies, but also to breathe new aspirations into the heart of eastern Arunachal.

Beyond academics, the proposed medical college is set to reshape the economic landscape of Namsai. A medical college will invariably attract healthcare industries, diagnostic centres, medical equipment suppliers, pharmacies, hostels, civil works, hospitality services, research institutions and a vast pool of skilled manpower. The region, known for the Golden Pagoda and Buddhist tourism, will now evolve into a multi-dimensional hub combining spirituality, healthcare, education, and new-age services.

Namsai will soon witness increased traffic of students, scholars, visiting doctors and healthcare entrepreneurs. Local business communities know that the medical college will fuel tourism, hospitality services, rental facilities and steady employment, thereby strengthening the financial foundations of thousands of families.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, health & family welfare minister Biyuram Wahge, and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom deserve appreciation for their tireless efforts in convincing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union health & family welfare minister for selecting Namsai under the PPP mechanism. Their strategic persuasion is being hailed as one of the most significant policy victories for Eastern Arunachal after decades of expectation.

The Tai Khamti Singpho Council, the Singpho Development Society, the Tai Khamti Development Society, All Tai Khamti Singpho Students Union, and Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung hailed the decision as a historic moment for the Singpho, Khampti and neighbouring communities.