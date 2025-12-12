Editor,

I would like to bring the attention of the authorities concerned towards late-night running bars, sometimes till 5 in the morning. With rapid mushrooming of bars in the capital, it’s high time the authorities kept a vigil over these late-night running bars and kept a fixed closing time, which may be 11 pm or midnight. Even restrict the open area bars that function on the terrace of buildings.

People staying in the vicinity are not able to sleep and students staying nearby can’t study. When the ERSS 112 was contacted with a noise complaint at 3 am, it said it is better to lodge a complaint with the district administration as some bars have secured licence to remain open the whole night till morning.

But my question is, did they get the licence to disturb others with loud music and noise pollution? Even if they have the licence, the authorities should direct the owners and make their bars soundproof.

So, I request the authorities to kindly direct the bars to make such arrangement, and, if possible, revise the policy and keep a fixed closing time and direct the law enforcement agents to keep an eye on such bars.

Disturbed resident,

Lower C Sector,

Behind a bar above E&Y hotel