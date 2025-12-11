PASIGHAT, 10 Dec: A wildlife management and rescue team led by zoo veterinary officer Dr. Sorang Tadap conducted a challenging wildlife rescue operation at Lottung village under Siang district and captured a violent musth elephant on Tuesday.

The rescue team launched the operation for two consecutive days deep inside the forest, navigating steep terrain, thick vegetation, and cold winter temperatures. The first immobilizing dart was fired by a local shooter, positioned atop a tree, followed by a second dart shot by Dr. Sorang Tadap himself from a higher elevation to ensure effective sedation. After continuous monitoring and tactical movement, the elephant was safely captured on the second day of the successful operation.

Prior to this, Dr. Tadap had successfully captured another rogue elephant at Kaying in September this year. That elephant had reportedly damaged public and private properties, critically injuring a villager, and totally cutting off the only road to a nearby village.

Dr. Tadap expressed his deep gratitude to Dr. Jikom Panor (retd. DVO), Dr. Hano Moda (DFO Pasighat), the elephant owner and all members of the rescue team for their vital support, cooperation, and courage throughout the operation at Lottung village.