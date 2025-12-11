[ Prem Chetry ]

TENZINGANG, 10 Dec: The 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama was commemorated in a grand manner at Tenzingang in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay said, “His Holiness is regarded as the embodiment of Avalokitevara, the Bodhisattva of compassion, who is believed to manifest boundless mercy and benevolence for the benefit of all beings. The entire Himalayan region is blessed to have His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, and my words will never be enough to describe him.”

He further added, “Not only the Buddhist community, but the entire world admires the Dalai Lama for his immeasurable contribution in promoting universal peace and brotherhood.”

Earlier, Tibetan Settlement Officer Rabten Tsering spoke about the Dalai Lama’s relentless efforts in promoting universal peace and fraternity, as well as his contribution to reviving the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism, which continues to preserve India’s spiritual heritage while strengthening ties between the two nations.

The celebration was further enlivened by the presence and performance of Lobsang Tenzing Namling, popularly known as Loten Namling, a Switzerland-based Tibetan-born singer, musician, artist, cartoonist, and activist, who mesmerized the audience along with various student groups and individuals.

Tawang also commemorated the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama with an event organised by the Tawang Monastery. Various cultural programmes were held, along with a community feast attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

At the Thupten Gatseling Monastery in Itanagar, revered Lamas and monks performed ritual prayers and long-life pujas for the well-being of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and for the benefit of all sentient beings.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the State Food Commission, Tarh Tarak, who is also the president of Himalayan Suraksha Manch, Arunachal Pradesh (HSMAP), reflected on the profound significance of the eternal teachings of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. He emphasized that His Holiness’s lifelong commitment to peace, compassion, non-violence, and universal brotherhood continues to inspire and guide millions across the globe. He informed that the All India Tibet Support Group, under the aegis of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India, consisting largely of non-Buddhist followers, has unanimously decided to offer Tenshug – the Long Life Prayer Ceremony for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on 11 March, 2026 from the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Himalayan Suraksha Manch will spearhead the programme.

Tarak also commended the efforts of the organizing committee headed by Lama Rinchin Norbu and his team for the grand and meaningful celebration.

During the programme, Lama Tashi Tsering presented an elaborate account of the biography, teachings, and global contributions of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, including the significance of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Itanagar Buddhist Cultural Society president Dr. Leiky Wangchuk also addressed the gathering and shared his reflections on the occasion.

Chairman of Resource Mobilization & Programme Implementation, Department of Finance, Planning & Investment, Nima Sangey, HSMAP vice president Hinium Tachu, chairman in-charge of the Thupten Gatseling Monastery (Buddhist Gompa), Lama Rinchin Norbu were also present on the occasion. (With inputs from correspondents)