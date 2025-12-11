Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: India is set to host the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, one of the largest global platforms on traditional medicine, from 17-19 December next at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This was informed by the officials of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), ministry of Ayush during a press briefing at the Arunachal Press Club here on Wednesday.

Research Officer Dr. Arvind Kumar shared that over 100 countries including 700 international delegates, 79 official country delegations, and more than 20 Health Ministers and Vice Ministers are expected to take part in the event.

He informed that the Summit will address key themes such as scientific evidence for traditional medicine, responsible AI, research methodologies, global regulatory frameworks, public health integration, and meditation and planetary well-being. Delegates will also visit national institutes including AIIA, NIUM, and MDNIY, he informed.

Research Officer Dr. Vijaya Lekshmi R spoke on the Ayush Expo, one of the major attractions of the Summit. She informed that the Expo will showcase cutting-edge innovations including, augmented and virtual reality Panchakarma experiences, a traditional medicine discovery zone, Ayush Aahar tasting zone, a herbal garden, yoga fusion demonstrations, and exhibits on research, industry, and digital public health tools.

She also informed that a focused side event titled “Ashwagandha: From Traditional Wisdom to Global Impact” will bring global experts together to discuss scientific evidence, safety, regulation, and international integration of Ashwagandha-based products.

The Summit will be inaugurated by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the closing ceremony.

The officials emphasized that India’s traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, and Siddha, etc., continue to gain global recognition as trusted approaches to holistic health.