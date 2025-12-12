[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 11 Dec: The construction of the Manau Shadung – the towering cultural pillars that embody the soul of the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi – is unfolding at a breathtaking pace here in Changlang district.

Nearly half of the work now stands complete, rising steadily from the earth like symbols of collective aspiration.

Guided by dedication and a sense of responsibility, the construction committee is determined to complete the pillars by mid-January next year, ensuring that the 42nd Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi is celebrated with unmatched splendour on the sacred grounds of Miao.

Once fully erected, the Manau Shadung of Miao will not only be the largest and tallest ever created, but will also surpass all existing concrete pillars in Bordumsa and Innao in Changlang district, Namsai and Namgo in Namsai district, and Inthem in Margherita subdivision of Tinsukia district in Assam.

In stature and spirit, it promises to become the grandest cultural emblem of the Singpho people – an architectural honour to their ancestors and an inspiration for future generations.

The ethno-cultural annual dance festival of the Singpho community is celebrated on 12, 13, 14, and 15 February every year. Fellow Singpho brethren from Myanmar, China, Japan, Thailand, the United States and England also join the festival every year.

A detailed project report (DPR) for developing the Manau Shadung [pillars] and the Manau Wang (festival ground), where thousands gather in rhythmic unity every year, has already been placed before the state government, and hopes are high for an early sanction of funds. The Singpho community envisions the site as a vibrant, enduring cultural landmark that will draw visitors, scholars and admirers for years to come.

What makes this project truly extraordinary is the overwhelming sense of togetherness that breathes life into it. Every Singpho household across the nine villages of Miao circle has stepped forward with contributions, each donation, small or large, carrying the weight of devotion. From Bordumsa to Namsai, from Margherita to distant pockets of Singpho settlement, everyday families come together voluntarily, united by a single dream: to see the grand pillars rise and the cherished festival flourish.

The journey of the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi itself is deeply woven into the tapestry of Singpho identity. It was in Miao in 1985 that the festival first took shape, with simple wooden makeshift pillars standing proudly in place of the grand structures seen today. That humble beginning ignited a cultural revival that has since carried the festival across Singpho-inhabited regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The festival, now celebrated on a rotational basis, continues to illuminate new landscapes and in the coming years, it will expand its vibrant presence to the districts of Golaghat, Jorhat and Karbi Anglong in Assam.

No one can deny that since the first Manau Poi was celebrated four decades ago, the Singpho community has experienced profound growth culturally, economically, socially and collectively. The festival has served as a compass, guiding the community towards unity, pride and progress. And now, as the new Manau Shadung rises skyward in Miao, it stands as more than a structure. It is a testament to a people’s resilience, a monument to their heritage, and a beacon of their unwavering spirit.

Bathed in the hopes of the present and the blessings of the past, the Manau Shadung in Miao is destined to become a living symbol of the Singpho nation’s cultural renaissance.